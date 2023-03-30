The events arose in the third sector of Colonia Buena Vista, where the man was subdued by several neighbors, who beat him.

Monterrey, Nuevo León.- A mob of neighbors from a colony of El Carmen municipality, angry at the constant robberies they have suffered, they decided take justice into their hands and They beat a suspected thief with bats.

According to videos and photographs, it can be seen alleged thiefwho is subdued by several men, some with bats.

In another image, the man can be seen without a shirt and lying in a square, with several blows to his body.

According to the testimonies of the residents of this neighborhood, the alleged thief had been committing a series of robberies for several days in homes in this sector.

"The other day he was running around my house with that backpack he brings," said Sarahí, a neighbor of this sector.

“Do you know if the police took him to file a complaint against him, he broke into my house,” published a woman identified as Elizabeth.

According to the publications made by several inhabitants of that sector of Colonia Buena Vista, the alleged thief, after being lynched, was handed over to the municipal police, whose elements transferred him to the building of the municipal Public Security Secretary.