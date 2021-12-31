The temperature of the sea has already dropped to about 7 to 8 degrees. Due to the icy wind, the perceived temperature is around freezing. Nevertheless, Carla Verbaan (59), Annelies van Wijk (59), Corine van der Zijden (55) and Rita van der Greft (67) take off their clothes and a little later they are shivering in their bathing suits on the beach of Scheveningen. ,,I’m trying to swim all winter this year for the first time”, says Tineke van der Zwan (60), who also participates. ,,If you never swim in the sea and you suddenly make a New Year’s dive, then it is very cold. Then you really have to gasp for breath because of the cold. But if you build it up slowly and train your body, it’s not that bad.”