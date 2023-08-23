They dive in to save a dog and do not emerge from the stream: two women are missing

They had dived to try to save the dog but never surfaced again. Two women engaged in an excursion in the high mountains in the territory of Lanzada, in the province of Sondrio, are missing.

The accident took place near the bridge that leads to the Bignami refuge: the two women disappeared in a stream that flows at the base of the Fellaria glacier, in upper Valmalenco.

They had entered the water to try to recover the dog who was unable to re-emerge, perhaps also due to the strong current caused by the melting of the glacier.

Some hikers raised the alarm. Several mountain rescue teams from the Sondrio financial police are at work on site with the firefighters and mountain rescue volunteers from the VII delegation of Valtellina and Valchiavenna.