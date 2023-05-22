The Segura Food Bank will distribute in the coming weeks up to 6,000 kilos of Colombian coffee that the National Police seized from an international organization and which served as a hiding place for 137 kilos of marijuana. Part of this merchandise will also go to Ukraine, according to the president of the Segura Food Bank, José García-Galbis Marín: “For the soldiers who are fighting against the Russian invader, it can be a very precious product.”

This delivery of aid that will be aimed at the most vulnerable families in the Region was presented this Monday by García-Galbis Marín, together with the Government delegate, Caridad Rives; and the superior chief of Police, Ignacio del Olmo. “This coffee is great for us,” remarked the president of the Segura Food Bank. “It is a premium product. We normally deliver basic necessities and coffee, due to its price, does not become part of that group”, he added.

The apprehension of this cache leaves six detainees for the moment, but the investigation, carried out in collaboration with the British police, remains open. The cannabis, which was vacuum-packed, would have reached a market price of close to two million euros, according to the police chief. “In order not to lose the coffee, which is of excellent quality, we thought that the best option was to use the Food Bank so that it reaches those who need it most,” Del Olmo remarked.

Rives took advantage of the occasion to report that the first phase of the food program for vulnerable families, promoted by the central government, has already been launched. Around 550,000 kilos of food were received for a value close to 910,000 euros, which represents 40% of the overall program. The second phase of the program will be activated in September.