Thursday, July 20, 2023



Up to 17 portable air conditioners have been distributed by the Sewer City Council to condition polling stations that do not have air conditioning, ahead of election day next Sunday, July 23. In total, there are about twenty electoral venues, including Early Childhood and Primary education centers, a Secondary school, several premises set up for this purpose and municipal buildings, some of which do have air conditioning systems.

The mayor, Joaquín Buendía, explained that, “given the high temperatures we are experiencing, it is necessary to make all the necessary means available to voters, members of the polling stations and representatives of the administration to make the heat more bearable and guarantee the proper functioning of the day”.

The portable air conditioners are already installed in the venues whose buildings do not have air conditioning, such as the Salón de Tronos, San Roque, the CEIP Campoamor, Nuestra Señora de la Salud, Jacinto Benavente and Sagrado Corazón de Jesús, the IES Alcántara, as well as the premises set up on Calle Mayor and Avenida Regimiento Zaragoza 5 de Paracaidistas. In addition, the City Council will distribute bottled water and ice to refresh the members of the polling stations. In Alcantarilla, there are 47 polling stations and 21 representatives of the administration who supervise the proper functioning of the day.

A special transport service is also planned for people who, due to their physical or mobility conditions, need to be transferred.