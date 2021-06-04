The center of Murcia has dawned with denial propaganda on the windshields of Murcian cars, coinciding with the start of the vaccination against Covid-19 in the age group 40-49 years and the start of the self-appointment service for those born between 1962 and 1981.

A well-known denialist group has distributed leaflets on which you can read alarmist exclamations such as “They are killing us!” or “They’re going after our children!” to spread their hoaxes beyond social networks.

This people they do not believe in the existence of the coronavirus, nor in the effectiveness of vaccines, and they think that it is all a deception orchestrated by the Government. As they explain in their propaganda, they consider that vaccines are inoculating magnetizable heavy metals.

This has a lot to do with the videos that have been turned into viral on the internet in which some people place certain metallic materials, such as knives, forks or spoons, on the arms to “show” that after the administration of the doses they acquire magnetic attraction.

The authors of these hoaxes are defined in the leaflet as “free citizens of all disciplines” who try to “spread the word that the pandemic is a sham ».

Why are they censoring us? What do we gain by lying? ” They wonder. “They have not shown that there is any biological agent (SARS-CoV-2) in the environment. We have shown that the cause of Covid-19 is electromagnetic radiation, “they boast while its sources are based on fallacies and arguments that lack scientific rigor.

In addition, in the anti-vaccine propaganda that has appeared in Murcia, they emphasize children. The Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has announced that they hope to be able to inoculate the doses to children between 12 and 16 years old before the school year begins again: “The 2030 agenda wants the mental and reproductive control of the next generation. Are you going to allow it?