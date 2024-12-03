The head of the Court of First Instance number 68 of Madrid has dismissed the lawsuit filed by the former socialist leader and former president of the Community of Madrid Joaquín Leguina against the PSOE for expelling him in December 2022 and from whom he demanded 18,000 euros for violation of his fundamental rights.

The judge understands that the “nature of the expressions used and the context” of Joaquín Leguina’s statements that gave rise to the suspension process, “can reasonably be considered as a manifestation of disloyalty to the party and contrary to electoral interests”.

The sentence, which can be appealed before the Provincial Court, rejects Leguina’s demands for declare void the resolution of the suspension of his militancyas well as the collection of compensation of 18,000 euros: 12,000 to the general secretary of the PSOE Santos Cerdán and 6,000 euros to the socialist leader Marta López Expósito.

During the oral trial held on November 8, Leguina, born in the Cantabrian municipality of Villaescusa 83 years ago, He defended that he was irregularly expelled from the party in which he has been for a good part of his life because the suspension of his militancy was not endorsed by the Board of Guarantees, but was approved by Santos Cerdán.

The conflict began in May 2021, when the Federal Executive of the PSOE opened an expulsion file against Leguina and against the former general secretary of the party in Euskadi Nicolás Redondo Terreros for his support in the Madrid election campaign for Isabel Díaz Ayusoaccording to the party.

Then the game The expulsion materialized in December 2022, detailing that this file was processed by the party’s Guarantees Committee.