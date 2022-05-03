Culiacán, Sinaloa.- According to the governor of Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha Moya an inspector of Roads and Transportation of the North Zone was discharged after being denounced that the drivers gave him 50, 100 pesos and it was recorded on video.

Another worker in the Administration and Finance area is being investigated because he was denounced for asking for a moche.

According to the version of the facts, a taxpayer arrived at a box to pay and was told “you owe 11 thousand pesos, but if you behave well you can pay 2 thousand, if not you have to pay 11 thousand.”

“We are investigating, I already said it in public and right now I told Enrique at the conference, do not let me pass those cases and they are notable people who have been working there for a long time, we need to review it because I receive a complaint about it and the first thing we have What to do is file the complaint or take the measure, ”said the state president. He asked the citizens to file the corresponding complaints on this issue.