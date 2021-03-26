Last week, the lawyer Silvina Martínez filed a criminal complaint against the head of ANSES and La Cámpora leader Fernanda Raverta, for having granted two life pensions to Vice President Cristina Kirchner “illegally and without waiting” for a court order, among other reasons. The case is awaiting a resolution by the Social Security Appeals Chamber. The federal prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan, dismissed the proposal this Friday, understanding that no “the commission of the crime is observed”.

On February 4, ANSES appealed the ruling of the surrogate judge Ezequiel Pérez Nami whereby the honorary pension was restored to the vice president. Days later, on March 3, the ANSES granted Cristina two honorary pensions, one for having been president and another as heir to the former head of state Nestor Kirchner.

Then, and required by law, the vice president rHe declared to receive the salaries that correspond to him for carrying out his current position. As of this decision, you will stop receiving your salary as of April 1, 2021.

Faced with this situation, the lawyer Silvina Martínez denounced that “ANSES cannot have resources without a court order. Raverta appealed Pérez Nami’s decision but now she had to substantiate it and instead of doing so she issued a resolution that favors Cristina.”

The federal prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan was the one who analyzed the case, and stated in the opinion that “The commission of any illegal conduct by the owner of Anses is not noticed; it should be noted that the granting of the benefit obtained arises from a decision issued by the competent judicial sphere and as a consequence of the lawsuit initiated by the beneficiary herself, Cristina Elisabet Fernández de Kirchner “.

The opinion was addressed to the judge Julian Ercolini, Subrogated by the court that belonged to Claudio Bonadio and where the complaint was filed. By not having the impulse of the prosecutor, the judge you must dismiss the case.

In explaining his determination, Marijuan indicated: “from a simple reading of the complaint filed, it is noted that the decision adopted by the National Administration of Social Security (Anses) responds to the obligation imposed by the National Court of First Instance of Social Security No. 10 in cars 38870/2017 “.

For Marijuan, the administrative act by which Silvina Martínez denounced Fernanda Raverta “was motivated by the aforementioned judicial decision. In turn, as it arises from the verification carried out in the public file system www.scw.pjn.gov.ar and from the reading of the final judgment, the plaintiff -Cristina E. Fernández-initiated a lawsuit complying with the requirements and corresponding judicial steps “:

The dispute was born with resolution 3193 of November 2015 of the then Minister of Social Development Alicia kirchner, what had awarded -in record time- an honorary pension to Cristina, despite the fact that she already received another of the same amount since October 2010 as the widow of Néstor Kirchner. The procedure for the collection of the pension began in the Legal and Technical Secretariat of the Presidency of the Nation, which then directed Carlos Zannini.

This non-contributory pension was created by law 24,018 for former presidents, vice presidents and members of the Supreme Court of Justice. In its article 5, the norm says that “the perception of the assignment ordered in article 1 of that law is incompatible with the enjoyment of any retirement, pension, retirement or ex gratia national, provincial or municipal benefit ”.

The case for the collection of two pensions had begun on April 13, 2015 when Cristina Kirchner sat, for the first time, on the defendant’s dock in the future dollar case and told federal judge Claudio Bonadio that her income “is the normal. I live on my pension as a former president and that of my ex-husband ”. That comment set off alerts from ANSES and the Ministry of Social Development, which is the one who pays this type of pension.

