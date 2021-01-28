A joint action by the police forces of the United States, Canada and several European countries put an end to the Emotet botnet, one of the most dangerous Trojans in the world and that through its infrastructure allowed the development of cybercrimes such as password theft or digital extortion through ransomware, which had Argentina among the most affected countries.

Emotet has become one of the main cyber threats globally since this 2014 banking Trojan was discovered.

Its infrastructure allowed access to computer systems around the world to high-level cybercriminals, who implemented illicit activities, such as data theft, propagation of emails with the aim of infect machines from other users or extortion through ransomware, as explained in a statement Thursday Europol.

In September, the cybersecurity company ESET alerted him to his return under the guise of emails posing as contacts in the victim’s address book.

During the last seven of 2020 several sites in Latin America were compromised by Emotet, being the countries most affected Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Ecuador.

Emotet is distributed primarily through emails from phishing which include an attachment. This can be a Word document (.doc) or PDF, or a compressed file (.zip), among others.

Cybercriminals also ran campaigns that include employing fake messages that refer to a Windows update or report that the document was created with an earlier version of Office suite software.

The Emotet botnet (botnet) included several hundreds of servers located all over the world, all of them with different roles to manage infected victim computers, spread to new ones, serve other criminal groups and make the network resilient against removal attempts.

Now this botnet is under the control of the researchers participating in the coordinated international action that made it possible to stop this cyber threat.

The joint action of several police forces was developed within the framework of the European Multidisciplinary Platform Against Criminal Threats (EMPACT), and the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Lithuania, Canada and Ukraine collaborated, under the coordinated by Europol and Eurojust.

