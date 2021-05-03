With the arrest of four German suspects, one of them hiding in Paraguay, the German police announced this Monday the dismantling of one of the largest child pornography networks of the world.

The dismantling of the “Boystown” platform, which existed on the deep web since 2019 and which had more than 400,000 members, occurred in mid-April and four suspects were arrested, according to a police statement.

The “deep web” refers to the set of sites and web pages and databases that the usual search engines, such as Google, Mozilla Firefox and others, cannot find and therefore do not index in their engines. It is used to traffic drugs, weapons and child pornography.

“The platform had an international reach and it was used for the exchange of child pornography among its members, “the statement released by the AFP agency clarified.

Among the contents, that included videos and photos, contained “images of serious sexual abuse against very young children,” police said.

Four Germans arrested

Three Germans were arrested in their country after an investigation of several months by a special unit of the German Police, under the coordination of the European Police Office (Europol) and with the collaboration of the Dutch, Swedish, Australian, American and Canadian police.

A fourth suspect, also German, was arrested in Paraguay – where he resides – at the request of the Berlin authorities. An international arrest warrant weighed on this man, for which he will possibly be handed over to the German authorities in the next few days.

Three of the detainees, 40, 49 and 58 years old, are suspected of “having been the administrators of the child pornography platform.” In addition to taking over the management of the network, they also “followed up with customers,” the police said.

Eva Kühne-Hörmann, Minister of Justice for the German region of Hesse, called the operation “a fantastic success in the fight against sexual violence against minors”.

In recent years, Germany has dismantled several of these criminal networks.

