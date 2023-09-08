More than half of the camp erected in Belarus to house the mercenaries of the Wagner Group after the rebellion they staged in Russia on June 23 and 24 has been dismantled, The Belarusian Gayun project, which is dedicated to monitoring military activity on Belarusian territory, reported today.

“According to our data, before they began to dismantle the camp, it had 292 tents (including service tents) and today more than 160 have been removed, that is, 55%,” Gayun said on his Telegram channel. , in which he published aerial photographs of the enclosure.

According to this research project, at the end of June, sources close to the administration of the Belarusian region of Moguiliov, where the Wagner camp was set up, indicated that it was designed to receive between 8,000 and 10,000 people.Gayun’s conclusion is that the reduction in the camp is due to the fact that far fewer mercenaries arrived than expected or because they have been relocated to military units.

The transfer of the mercenaries to Belarus was part of the agreement that put an end in extremis to the uprising of the Wagner Group, when, led by its late leader, Yevgueni Prigozhin, they marched against Moscow.

The agreement, which was mediated by the Belarusian president, Alexandr Lukashenko, included the withdrawal of all charges against the rebels.

Two months after the outbreak of the uprising, on August 23, Prigozhin, along with his main military chief, Dmitri Utkin, and eight other people, died when their private plane crashed north of Moscow in a mysterious accident, in which some Wagnerites , Ukraine, the Russian opposition and the West blame the Kremlin.

