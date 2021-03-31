The hacks they are more common than we would like, and if you usually play competitive titles you have surely encountered a cheater who uses them.

These programs do not come out of nowhere, and sometimes there are large companies that manage to amass real fortunes by distributing them.

Such is the case of a company recently dismantled for selling hacks for video game and in whose facilities they even found luxury cars.

According to the BBC, the Chinese police dismantled a company that was dedicated to selling hacks for video game under the name of ‘Chicken Drumstick’.

This company operated under a subscription model that gave access to illicit tools for a price of $ 10 for a day and $ 200 for a month.

Those responsible had so many subscribers that police seized several luxury cars and more than $ 46 million in assets.

Apparently the business is very profitable.

Selling hacks gave them a fortune

This company established in China offered software to cheat on various video game, especially shooters, so Overwatch, Call of Duty and similar titles were the most affected.

According to reports from the authorities, ‘Chicken Drumstick’ It was considered the largest hacking company in the world, so the apprehension of its members represents a severe blow to this industry.

Unfortunately, this item has millions of creators dedicated to cheat software around the world, and although the Chinese police say they ended up with the largest, we doubt it.

Surely at some point you have come across a cheater.

Taking into account the price charged for the subscriptions and the number of luxury cars that were recalled from the company, you can realize the enormous income they generated with this business.

Anyway, let’s hope they continue to dismantle these hidden networks around the world, and that the games toughen their punishments for those who use hacks.

