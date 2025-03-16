The National Police has dismantled in Grenade and Malaga a criminal organization allegedly dedicated to the cultivation of dope In luxury villas.

As reported in a statement this Sunday the National Police, in the operation eight people have been arrestedfour plantations have been dismantled in both provinces and 2,161 marijuana plants and more than 31 kilos of buds have been intervened.

The investigation began in November 2024, when the agents detected the possible presence of an organization that would be dedicated to the cultivation and transport of large amounts of marijuana from the provinces of Granada and Malaga to different European countries.

The investigations of the agents allowed to find out that the members of the organization were Renting large luxury single -family homestwo in Granada and two in Malaga, in which they later installed media and technical systems for the cultivation, elaboration and drying of marijuana.

The inquiries were able to verify that the organization, once they had the narcotic, was in charge of transport it to different European countries for commercialization.

Once the homes in which the plantations were located were detected, a device was carried out that allowed the arrest of the eight members of the organization. During the seven tickets they seized, in addition to the drug, cash and technical material For cultivation.