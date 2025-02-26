An aesthetic clinic of the Carabanchel district of the capital, run by a Colombian and collegiate general practitioner in Madrid, hid an authentic “operating room for horrors”, in which they were done clandestinely, and in bad hygienic conditions, surgical interventions of the liposuction draft, chest increases and even tubal ligatures. In the premises, feces of animals were found, compresses with remains of blood and expired medications, which according to all the indications were supplied to the patients. «We had never seen something similar; Patients They ran in danger of death«, The Chief Inspector of the Central Police, Juan José Castro, who has directed the investigation, said this morning at a press conference.

The investigations began at the end of January, after the police received two complaints about this clinic: the first, presented before the General Directorate of Health and Sanitary Planning of the Community of Madrid, and the second in the Carabanchel police stationwhere a victim came. In both, the existence of this clinic was reported, which was announced on social networks and in which surgery and aesthetic treatments were apparently carried out in an illegal operating room.

The woman who went to the Police said that she had undergone one of these treatments and that as a consequence she had had a sepsis. Interestingly, the person in charge of the clinic attended a public hospital to attend it, although at the same time he offered him re -operate free. The condition, of course, was not to tell doctors the origin of their ailments.

The victim agreed to it and operated again, and again the health problems returned. Another had to return to the hospital, and as always from the clinic they offered to operate for free or return the money. Of course, the commitment was that I could not report. This time he no longer accepted and denounced the facts at the police station.









The UDEV Central accumulated the two complaints and after analyzing its content, it immediately launched. The surveillances on the clinic, which lasted for several days, almost 24 hours each, showed that there was a great transfer of customers, usually women between 40 and 50 years of Latin origin. Precisely that great activity of the investigated center made a Fulguro actionit was evident that there was a real danger that there was a misfortune for that bad praxis in operations that are delicate and require the presence of professionals with specific degree and adequate and approved facilities officially. Patients paid between 1,200 and 4,000 euros for intervention, depending on their profile and the difficulty of it.

As soon as all this was recorded, on February 6 it was decided to carry out a first inspection of the clinic in which both the police and the Health Inspection of the Community of Madrid. The worst omen were fulfilled: there were loose animals, specifically a dog and a cat, the feces were on the ground without cleaning, the first expired medications were detected, compromising documentation… And besides, and it was another suspicious fact, those responsible for the premises prevented agents from accessing several empty rooms.

Gauze reuse

Those in charge of the investigation then requested the corresponding entrance and registration command, which the magistrate granted. If the first findings were already worrisome, those who followed it were even more. In one of the rooms, at the bottom of the property, they found a clandestine operating room, Without ventilationwhich had a stretcher, various devices to make surgical interventions, more medicines expired in a freezer in which chicken and peas, roads, compresses with remains of blood were also kept … They also had a machine to sterilize the material and gauze that, apparently, were reused. “We stayed stone”explains the inspector-chief Castrop, with more than 15 years of experience in these issues.

They also detected a storage room with medications and more documentation, whose analysis leads the police to suspect that in these unfortunate conditions they have come to do such delicate operations as a purchasing ligation or a chest increase … for the moment it is analyzed What happened in the last six monthsbut the investigation will have to go back further because there are indications that the clinic has acted for years.

One of the things that caught the attention was that there were two doors to access the property, owned by the Colombian doctor and that it was also his home. One of the entrances led directly to the aesthetic center; The other also drove to him, but also gave access to the clandestine operating room and the rest of the rooms.

In relation to these facts, four people were arrested: the Colombian doctor who directed the clinic, another woman who presented himself as such but has no documentation that accredits him, and two others who exercised the function of nurses, equally without title. In addition, there are two other accused: one anesthetist, who does act as such, and a nurse, who collaborated with the previous ones. All are of Latin origin and among them there are Colombian, Bolivian and Peruvians. The judge has closed the health activity of the center.

Cheaper

Why was a woman voluntarily exposed to this risk? First, because in the advertising of the center on social networks it was ensured that the personnel had the necessary degree; Secondly, because it was much cheaper than going to a cosmetic surgery clinic that meets all legal requirements; And third, perhaps also by the victims’ culture, since these types of situations In their countries they are not uncommon.

The detainees are accused of the crimes of Labor intrusion -The doctor does not have the specialty of cosmetic surgery-, fraud, crimes against public health and against consumers. The researchers analyze abundant documentation, including a notebook with indications of the administrative functioning of the center, photographs of the treatments performed, agendas with schedules of the alleged nurses, dates of the appointments and 3,350 euros.

In addition, the police try to locate more victims – some of them do not even take the phone when they have news of the operation – and have put a phone that can be called anonymously 24 hours a day to report: 628711298.