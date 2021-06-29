THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday 29 June 2021, 11:13

Agents of the National Police detained in

Sewer four people linked to the trafficking and cultivation of narcotic substances in different homes that had been enabled solely and exclusively for drug trafficking. The main objective of the National Police was the

home used as a black point for the sale of drugsBut during the operation, three more houses that housed indoor marijuana crops were also dismantled.

It was another operation of the Sewer Judicial Police Brigade to end small and medium-scale drug trafficking in the town and in which the Sewer Local Police collaborated.

The agents tracked the detainees to various homes from which the criminal activity took place.

Windows boarded up, the noise of the air conditioners working continuously and the constant power outages Due to the illegal connections to the public electricity grid, they were unequivocal clues for the researchers.

They broke down a door and one of the detainees was waiting for them, gun in hand



The extensive security measures that the houses were equipped with forced the agents to have to use hydraulic, radial and ram tools to gain access to their interior. After breaking down one of the doors, the main investigated in the operation

he waited for the agents in his bed and wielding a revolver, but the quick intervention of the agents prevented him from making use of it.

The agents seized during the four home searches of the revolver, a hunting shotgun, 19 grams of cocaine perfectly prepared for sale and distribution, almost 100 kilos of marijuana, 21 air conditioners, 115 lamps and 155 transformers, fans, scales precision and 8 surveillance cameras and 2 recording systems.

The detainees, with

ages between 20 and 45 years of age were placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court on duty as the alleged perpetrators of a crime against public health, fraud of electricity, arms trafficking and attempted murder.