The National Police arrested three men of Spanish nationality and ages between 20 and 30 as alleged perpetrators of a crime against public health, having run a cannabis association used as a drug sales point in the city of Cartagena. It was the fourth time that the premises have been intervened.

After complaints from neighbors and merchants about the constant noise and smells, as well as the high number of people who came to the place, the agents established a supervision device verifying that the group had resumed its illicit activity as a point of sale of narcotics aimed at the final consumer.

Those responsible had control of the surroundings with video surveillance camera systems. In addition, it was possible to verify the constant flow of people who entered the premises only to leave a few minutes later, far from the behavior expected of the members of the associations, who should remain inside where the marijuana consumption would take place. During the search, various quantities of marijuana, hashish, a precision scale and cash were seized. The three detainees were placed at the disposal of the competent Judicial Authority for the adoption of appropriate precautionary measures.