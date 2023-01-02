In Ecatepec, State of Mexico, at least a dozen bars and chelerias installed in Christmas bazaars were dismantled.

The municipal president of Ecatepec de MorelosFernando Vilchis Contreras, pointed out that the municipal government and business leaders agreed to prohibit the sale and consumption of intoxicating beverages and prepared beers in the 75 bazaars in the area.

He also explained that some auxiliary authorities such as the Fuente de Aragón colony They tried to do business with the granting of permits for the sale of alcohol, causing incidents of violence to be recorded in the markets, which should be in a family environment.

It was reported that due to various citizen complaints for fights and disturbances to public order, the personnel of the regulatory areas of Civil Protection, Economic Development and Urban Development and Public Works, together with the Coordination of Markets, Tianguis and Public Highways and municipal police they have dismantled more than 10 chelerias and clandestine bars.

The municipal government highlighted that some members of merchant groups failed to comply with the guidelines set forth in the commitment letter signed by 65 leaders, which specifies the prohibition of the sale of alcoholic beverages, the commercialization of exotic animals, cell phones, and fireworks or explosive items.

In addition, he explained that during the first days of 2023, public officials will maintain supervision tours to verify compliance with the measures imposed in the Christmas markets of the colonies, Santa María Tulpetlac, Nuevo Laredo, Fuentes de Aragón, Ciudad Azteca, Jardines de Morelos , September 19, Polygons, Mathzi II, among others.

With these tours, it is sought to verify that the measures and rules indicated in the Law for the Regulation of Commercial Activity and Provision of Services of Markets, Tianguis and Public Highways are complied with.

For this reason, the authorities will maintain vigilance so that the period for the installation of street markets and toy fairs is complied with at the established time, respect the guidelines established for the installation of stalls in the streets without affecting the crossing of vehicular traffic, in addition to Comply with safety and hygiene measures in commercial areas.

Since October 20, a measure has come into force that prohibits the tianguis from selling alcoholic beverages.