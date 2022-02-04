THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, February 4, 2022, 11:30



The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia, within the framework of the services established to prevent and prosecute drug trafficking, carried out the ‘Tohya’ operation in Murcia, which has resulted in the dismantling of a clandestine greenhouse dedicated to the illicit cultivation of marijuana.

During the operation, which is framed in the ‘Miller’ service order, which the Benemérita has active, on a national level, to develop the ‘Police Response Plan for Illegal Marijuana Cultivation and Trafficking and the Benefits of It’, the The Civil Guard arrested two people, both as alleged perpetrators of crimes against public health, for cultivation or preparation of drugs, and electric power fraud. In addition, one of them had a judicial request for search, arrest and appearance.

The proceedings began a few weeks ago, when the Civil Guard opened an investigation aimed at verifying certain suspicions about a property in the Murcian district of Cabezo de Torres, which was apparently linked to drug trafficking.

The first steps of the operation led investigators to a building that was presumed to contain a large clandestine indoor marijuana greenhouse. The civil guards, specialized in Citizen Security Prevention, continued with the investigation and identified two people, a man and a woman, who presumably directed the illicit cultivation of cannabis.

Once all the necessary evidence had been obtained, prior judicial authorization, the Civil Guard carried out the entry and search of the property, in which a sophisticated clandestine greenhouse dedicated to the intensive cultivation of cannabis was found.

The civil guards seized nearly 200 marijuana plants, which at that time were in the last phase of growth, and all the elements that made up the greenhouse, such as sophisticated lighting, heating, irrigation and ventilation devices. The dismantled greenhouse was enabled in the garage of the house, where more than five kilos of marijuana were already manipulated and ready for its imminent sale.

In addition, the civil guards seized an M-16 detonating (blank) submachine gun, with two chargers and two boxes of detonating cartridges, as well as other types of ammunition for live fire.

In this plantation, a novel cannabis cultivation system was detected that allows obtaining, from the same plant with a single root, between 10 and 15 independent stems, which allows multiplying the production of buds of this substance.

The detainees, the drug seized, the effects seized and the proceedings carried out have been made available to the Investigating Court of Murcia (Murcia).