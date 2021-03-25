They consumed at the bar, did not wear masks and did not comply with the restriction of four people per table Several of the participants in the party. On video, inspection of the National Police. / PN THE TRUTH Murcia Thursday, March 25, 2021, 10:30



The National Police dismantled an illegal party in a Cartagena bar in which almost fifty young people participated without respecting any of the health security measures by the Covid. The agents of the Citizen Security Brigade of the National Police in Cartagena learned of the possible existence of the party and established, with the collaboration of the Local Police, a device to dismantle the event.

When the agents entered the establishment, they found the vast majority of the people in breach of health security measures. They consumed at the bar, did not wear masks and did not comply with the restriction of four people per table. All this, in addition, in a place without ventilation. Among the participants in the party, the Police found two people who had two legal claims in force, one of them for fraud and the other for a crime of resistance and disobedience.