The Argentine federal police have dismantled a sect dedicated to international human trafficking. With the name BA Group, the criminal organization recruited from the Yoga School of Buenos Aires, under promises such as helping AIDS patients or supporting addiction rehabilitation.

In reality, the group monetized its followers, used them as servants, and offered them on occasion for sexual relations with powerful figures. The police confiscated more than one million dollars, 1.9 million Argentine pesos, pornographic videos and various property titles. In total, the police have organized 50 raids in which they have arrested 19 people.

