Tuesday, 23 February 2021

The agents seized more than fifty plants, eight transformers, eight halogen lamps, four fans and two carbon filters



National Police Agents Last week they dismantled an ‘indoor’ marijuana plantation on a floor in Alcantarilla and detained three people, between 27 and 56 years old. The permanently turned on air conditioners and the strong smell of marijuana that came out of the house drew the attention of both the residents of the area and the National Police. For this reason, the agents carried out an investigation around the address and specified that marijuana could indeed be being cultivated inside.

Last Wednesday, February 17, at about 1:00 p.m. the anti-drug operation was carried out. Agents of the National Police Station in Sewer established a device to enter the home enabled as an ‘indoor’ crop and seized 58 marijuana plants, weighing approximately 45 kilos, 8 transformers, 8 halogen lamps, 4 fans and 2 carbon filters.

The operation culminated, in addition to the total dismantling of drug cultivation, with the arrest of three people who were placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court on duty as alleged perpetrators of a crime against public health.