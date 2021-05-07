The National Police arrested the seven members of a criminal organization that had specialized in the assault on industrial buildings and country houses. Researchers link them so far with more than a dozen robberies perpetrated in the Region of Murcia.

This is a police operation in which more than fifty agents of the Murcia Judicial Police Brigade and the Judicial Police Group of the National Police Station in Molina Segura have worked together. The agents have followed the trail of the organization for months until last May 1, when the device was established that culminated in the total dismantling of the band and the recovery of a large part of the loot, valued at more than 100,000 euros, that they had hidden in their operations center, a farm in Mula (Murcia).

The operation consisted of carrying out five records simultaneously; in Molina de Segura (3), in Murcia, and a last in Mula, where the organization had acquired a farm that they used as an operations center and in which they had dug holes and set up coves to hide all valuables that they stole during their assaults.

They not only used those rooms to hide the material. The National Police also intervened a tractor unit on which they had designed a double bottom system in the fuel tanks for the concealed transportation of stolen effects or drugs, because the detainees are not only investigated for crimes of robbery of force, but also for a crime against public health when they find an indoor cultivation of marijuana and 100 grams of cocaine during the entries and searches.

Among the large amount of material seized in the operation, the agents also found material commonly used by specialists in the oxyfuel technique, commonly used to break into safes or security doors.

The detainees, one Spanish and six Romanians, aged between 25 and 45 years old, have been placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court on duty as alleged perpetrators of drug trafficking and robbery crimes.

During the five house searches carried out, the agents found a large number of tools and industrial machinery of great value, as well as jewelry, mobile phones, computer devices and even a stolen van that they used to carry out their robberies, which has already been returned to its rightful owner. The effects are valued at more than 100,000 euros and are found in the facilities of the National Police in the Sangonera Police Complex.