Agents of the National Police dismantled a criminal organization of aluniceros by arresting four people who had just violated a telephone store in a shopping center in Burgos, where they seized 77 high-end mobile terminals. So far, they have been charged with 24 robberies by lunar landing and 19 thefts of vehicles.

In the Region they have carried out four robberies. Two of them were left in an attempt, when they tried to rob technology stores in the Espacio Mediterráneo shopping centers in Cartagena and Dos Mares, in San Javier. The completed thefts took place in the Nueva Condomina shopping center, where they robbed a mobile phone store and stole 113 high-end devices, with a value of 32,000 euros. To break the shop window, the thieves used a fire extinguisher that they had previously stolen from a gas station.

The other assault occurred in a shop in the Thader shopping center in Murcia, from where they took 50 mobile phones worth 17,000 euros. For this robbery they used two vehicles, and with one of them they ran over a security guard, and then abandoned him. From the traces of tourism, the investigators identified the leader of the gang.