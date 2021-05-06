The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia, in collaboration with the Local Police of Águilas and within the framework of the services established to prevent and prosecute drug trafficking, developed in Eagles operation ‘Skualo’, which resulted in the dismantling of a point of sale of narcotic substances in the town. Specialists in the Judicial Police of the Benemérita, in collaboration with the Local Police, they arrested two people as alleged perpetrators of crimes against public health, fraud of electricity, usurpation of housing and reception, according to sources from the Benemérita in a statement.

The proceedings began last February, when the Civil Guard, faced with neighborhood complaints about the large traffic of people who went to various houses in the municipality, supposedly to acquire narcotic substances, opened an investigation to verify the alleged use of these three properties for the sale of drugs. The first actions made it possible to verify that the three buildings, located on the same floor of a building, were illegally occupied, as well as that there was an illicit connection to the electricity supply.

After collecting all the necessary evidence and prior judicial authorization, the Civil Guard carried out the entry and search of the houses under investigation, where they were intervened. more than 1,000 doses of marijuana and hashish ready for sale, as well as different objects that had been stolen, such as mountain bikes, mobile phone terminals, tablets and stereos which, apparently, were used as a means of payment to acquire narcotic substances.

According to the investigation, those now detained had occupied several houses located in a central building in Águilas, where they maintained a strategic enclave for the distribution of narcotic substances to young people in the town. The ‘Skualo’ operation culminated in the arrest of two people as alleged perpetrators of crime against public health, for drug trafficking, fraud of electricity, for having made an illicit connection to the electricity supply, usurpation of housing and reception. The detainees – 40 and 32 years old and of Moroccan and Algerian nationalities -, the seized drug, the seized effects and the proceedings carried out were made available to the Lorca Investigating Court.