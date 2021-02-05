Agents of the National Police and the Local Police of Lorca have carried out a anti-drug operation in which it has been possible to dismantle an entire indoor marijuana cultivation composed of 121 plants. The person in charge of the plantation has been arrested as the alleged perpetrator of a drug trafficking crime.

It is a joint investigation between both bodies in which it was determined that the detainee had occupied a home to dedicate it solely and exclusively to the cultivation of drugs.

When the agents carried out the entry and registration it was when they realized that the home was perfectly prepared for the cultivation of marijuana, to the point of differentiating rooms of the house for different uses, in some rooms the drug was grown and in others the drug was dried.

The agents seized, in addition to the 121 marijuana plants, 16 transformers, 15 halogen bulbs, 3 air conditioning machines, 2 air extraction devices with activated carbon and several fans; in short, everything an authentic network of machinery to carry out the indoor cultivation of marijuana in the occupied dwelling.

The detainee, a young man of Spanish nationality, was placed at the disposal of the Investigating Court on duty for a crime against public health.