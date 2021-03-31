The Civil Guard dismantled a criminal group, made up of eight young people between the ages of 25 and 32, who allegedly stole from an industrial hemp plantation in Cartagena. The operation was carried out within the ‘Providence’ investigation. Those arrested, some of them with judicial requisitions for other reasons, are attributed the alleged responsibility of the crimes of belonging to a criminal group and robbery with violence and intimidation, according to the Civil Guard in a statement.

The actions began in September 2020, when a group of young people forcibly entered the facilities of an industrial hemp plantation and, with high violence and using firearms, intimidated, beat and reduced the security guards in order to steal part of the plantation.

One of the farm employees managed to hide and contact the outsider by telephone to alert of the theft. Thanks to this call, several patrols of the Local Police of Cartagena arrived, which were close to the place. When they were surprised, the assailants tried to flee by firing several deterrent shots, although Local Police officers intercepted three of them, who were arrested, and four vehicles intervened, of which two were already loaded with hemp plants.

The three arrested, as well as the other effects related to the events, were handed over to the Civil Guard for the continuation of the proceedings and the beginning of the investigation. From that moment, and in order to clarify the facts and identify the rest of the members of the criminal group, civil guards specialized in the Judicial Police opened operation ‘Providence’.

The first steps took place at the scene of the events and with the effects seized, which allowed the Benemérita to determine that behind the violent robbery there was, allegedly, a youth group made up of eight people, with high mobility and settled in different locations in the Region, such as Alguazas, Molina de Segura and Mazarrón.

Once all the members of the criminal group had been identified, the Civil Guard established an extensive search device on them that culminated in recent days with the arrest of the eighth member in Molina de Segura, where he was hiding in a busy house. In addition, this person had pending cases with the justice.

The arrest of the members of the criminal group was complex, since many of them have a long criminal history and extensive criminal experience, which is why they had changed their place of residence and also changed their address periodically to avoid being located. During the development of the operation, which is still open, the Civil Guard had the collaboration of agents of the Local Police of Cartagena, initially, and Alguazas, in locating the last of those arrested.

The detainees, of Spanish and Moroccan nationality and residents of Alguazas, Molina de Segura and Mazarrón, the seized effects and the proceedings instructed, were made available to the Court of Instruction of Cartagena, which has decreed the entry into prison of four of them.