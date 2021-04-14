In the February inspection, there were 99 more people than the allowed capacity for the disco “Brunette”, From the Flores neighborhood.

It was not the first time they did not comply with sanitary measures in the framework of the pandemic, but the ninth. And it would not be the last.

For this reason, the Justice said enough: they raided the premises, dismantled it and kidnapped all the furniture.

The raids occurred in the last hours in Juan Bautista Alberdi at 2800 and to take even the lights to the judicial warehouse they needed five trucks and two vans, according to police sources.

They seized furniture and sound and light equipment.

Everything happened within the framework of the case investigated by the PCyF Prosecutor’s Office No. 25, led by Néstor Maragliano, and the order was given by Judge Gonzalo Viña, head of the PCyF Court 14.

The cause had been started by the complaints from the neighbors, who reported annoying noises and great movement of people in that area of ​​Flores.

After a study by the Judicial Investigations Corps (CIJ), it was found that from November 2020 to February of this year the record had been inspected 10 times and in all of them it failed: there was always a number of people greater than the capacity allowed by law, in the context of the violation of sanitary measures due to the pandemic.

Even the chairs were taken to a judicial warehouse.

The search and seizure of the furniture from the premises was coordinated by the CIJ, the Special Operations personnel of the City Police and the Government Control Agency.

Couches, tables, chairs, refrigerators, spotlights, projection cloths, equalizers, speakers and electronic devices were taken.

The person in charge of the premises was identified and will be summoned to an audience of attribution of the charges, according to judicial sources.

The nightclub was closed ten times in four months (between November 22, 2020 and March 26) due to repeated absences, excess capacity and clandestine parties, in violation of health measures in the framework of the COVID 19 pandemic.

LM