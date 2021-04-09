The National Police detained three people, a man and two women, and prevented them from also starting with the trafficking of marijuana in a home that they were preparing for cultivation. Objects and money seized by the National Police. / PN

National Police Agents three people, a man and two women, were arrested in Yecla, who were allegedly engaged in sale and distribution of cocaine and hashish retail from a security address in the heart of the city of Yecla. It was an anti-drug operation directed from the National Police Station in Yecla and in which not only a black point of sale has been ended, but also a home that could have become a whole indoor marijuana crop . It was when the agents entered one of the houses that they discovered that the detainees were gathering all kinds of material that is commonly used to grow this type of drug. Police intervened 48 transformers, 38 lampholders and 4 extractors, thus avoiding that they had just set up the plantation. Two compressed air pistols were also intervened in the operation.

When the agents began to investigate the intervened material, they verified that one of the telephones that they had recovered during the search was listed as stolen in the city of ElcheTherefore, the police are considering the possibility that they also accept stolen objects as a means of payment to acquire the drug.

The detainees, a man and two women, aged between 17 and 35 and of Spanish and Paraguayan nationalities, were placed at the disposal of the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office and the Investigating Court on duty for their alleged participation in a crime against the public health.