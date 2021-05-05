The cornea of ​​the eyes has been identified as the location of the cryptic sense of orientation exhibited by the bats migratory.

If the cornea is anesthetized, the otherwise reliable sense of orientation is altered, while light detection remains intact.

The experiment, led by the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) suggests the location of a magnetic sense in mammals. The finding is published in Communications Biology.

The research team led by Drs Oliver Lindecke and Christian Voigt has shown for the first time that environmental signals that are important for sail long distances they are captured through the cornea.

THE EXPERIMENT

They conducted experiments with Nathusius bats (Pipistrellus nathusii) during the late summer migration period.

In bats in a test group, the scientists locally anesthetized the cornea with a drop of oxybuprocaine. This surface anesthetic is widely used in ophthalmology to temporarily desensitize the patient’s cornea when the eyes are too irritated. However, the effects on orientation had not been previously recorded.

In another bat test group, the research team anesthetized the cornea of ​​a single eye. Individuals in the control group were not anesthetized, but rather received an isotonic saline solution in the form of eye drops.

All the animals in this scientific experiment were captured within a migration corridor on the Baltic Sea coast and individually released in open field 11 kilometers inland from the capture site immediately after treatment.

The scientists first used bat detectors to make sure there were no other bats on the field at the time of release that the test animals could have followed.

The person observing the direction of movement of the released bats did not know how the bats were treated experimentally. “The control group and the group with unilateral corneal anesthesia they were clearly oriented in the expected southbound directions, while bats with bilateral anesthetized corneas they flew in random directions“explains Lindecke, first author of the article.

“This obvious difference in behavior suggests that corneal anesthesia disrupted the sense of direction, but orientation apparently still works well with one eye.”

As the corneal treatment wears off after a short time, the bats they were able to resume their travels to the south after the experiment.

THEY PREFER A SPECIAL LIGHT

To rule out the possibility that corneal anesthesia also affects the sense of sight and that scientists reach the wrong conclusions, they conducted a complementary test.

Once again, by dividing the bats into experimental and control groups, the researchers tested whether the bats’ response to light changed after the anesthesia of the corneas on one or both sides.

“We know from previous research that bats prefer a lit exit when they emerge from a simple Y-shaped maze “, explains Voigt, director of the Department of Evolutionary Ecology at Leibniz-IZW.

“In our experiment, animals under unilateral or bilateral anesthesia also showed this preference; therefore, we can rule out that the ability to see light has been altered after corneal treatment. The ability to see light, of course, would also play a role. in long-distance sailing. “

Europa Press.

