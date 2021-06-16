Facundo Moyano held a meeting on Tuesday with “young” trade unionists. With full male presence, they debated on gender perspective, discussed politics and posed for the occasion photo. What the national deputy did not expect was that, after its publication on the networks, there would only be talk of an intruder: the bottles of wine.

“Meeting with union members sub 55 from different sectors, “Moyano wrote on his Twitter account.” We talked about the importance of facing the current demands of workers based on 3 objectives, “the legislator continued. It would go viral this Wednesday for other reasons.

Hugo Moyano’s son went on to list the agenda of the agape, in a U-shaped table and with plates and glasses: “Future of work, union democracy and gender perspective in unions “.

Facundo Moyano’s tweet, with “young trade unionists” and some hidden bottles of wine.

He illustrated the message with the photo: a score of union members seated at the long table of unionism, in the facilities of the Argentine Air Navigation Association. A person without a mask. Y not a single woman in sight.

Soda, mineral water, dishes and a humble catering of sandwiches. In that, nothing strange. until they discovered something between the table legs.



Facundo Moyano, at the Toll Workers Union party in 2019. Photo Germán García Adrasti

There, semi-hidden, two bottles of wine were poking out. It didn’t take long for Twitter users to find a tube red on the ground at the head of the table that Moyano led.

Just this Monday, Facundo Moyano had been celebrating: the Single Union of Toll Workers. guild that he created And it was his political springboard – he celebrated his 15th birthday on Monday.



Facundo Moyano’s carelessness: hidden wines, a cork and a person without a chinstrap.

If another clue was needed to confirm the oversight, the scene appeared another clue: a cork, with the undeniable stain of embroidery, forgotten on the tablecloth and about to roll to the floor.

The stumble woke up the always willing mischief in the social network. They recalled there, maliciously, that less than a week ago Moyano accompanied the Road Safety Day and asked for “Zero Alcohol at the wheel.” It was not the norm for presumed business meetings.

“Take care of the details,” wrote one user. “What turnips !!! The glasses with dark liquids and sodas all closed“commented another.

The researchers Twitter users tried to guess the label. “How was that Rutini?”, Asked @geleguiza, referring to the label of a winery, whose varietals do not go below $ 1,200 pesos.

He immediately retracted: “I missed him, he is a DV Catena.” In that case, the bottle is trading at about $ 1,050.

For you, what brand of wine corresponds to the bottle that workers’ rights defenders like @Facundo_Moyano hid on the floor, under the table? Peñaflor, like it.

Rutini, give him RT. pic.twitter.com/JZa9dUZK5K – Fernando A. Iglesias (@FerIglesias) June 16, 2021

An experienced Internet user, the deputy Fernando Iglesias pushed his bet. “For you, what brand of wine corresponds to the bottle that defenders of workers’ rights How did Facundo Moyano hide on the floor, under the table? “, asked the colleague of the young Moyano.” Peñaflor, give him Like. Rutini, give him RT “.

Gender debate … without women

If the wine novel generated laughter, there was a more important controversy. In the informal agenda, Moyano mentioned that the “gender perspective in the unions “had been one of the issues discussed at the lunch meeting.

Twitter users did not escape that, despite the deputy’s message, there was no not a single woman sitting to the table.

Facu, gender perspective in unions and all types? I don’t know, I prefer that they not say it, because it makes me ashamed, but above all it is insulting. – Maria Florencia Freijo (@mariaFFreijo) June 16, 2021

“Facu, gender perspective in the unions and all types? I don’t know, I prefer that they not even say it, because it makes me ashamed, but above all it’s insulting“wrote the political scientist María Florencia Freijo, author of the book” (Mal) Educadas “, which teaches courses on the subject.

Another user joined, @solconese: “From one some mine for perspective? or chatted that they have no perspective? Tell me”.

Among her latest publications, Moyano included several on women’s rights. At the beginning of the month he recalled the “Not one less” campaign. And on June 11, Deputies celebrated the sanction of the gender equality law in the media.

“This initiative will give equal opportunities, inclusion and plurality of voices. We want more women in decision-making positions, in the microphones, the newsrooms, in the editorials of the newspapers, “he published on his account.

At the tables, it seems that not so much.