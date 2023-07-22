Madrid. By examining one of the Pliocene fossil collections at Langebaanweg, north of Cape Town (South Africa), an international investigation led by the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM) discovered two new species of saber-toothed tigers, reported the University’s Scientific Culture Unit.

The results of the study, published in iSciencesuggested that the distribution of sabertooths from ancient Africa might have been different than previously assumed.

The university explained that saber-toothed tigers are a diverse group of predators with hyperdeveloped upper canines that began roaming Africa around 6-7 million years ago, around the time hominids, the group that includes modern humans, began to evolve.

Thus, this work indicates a total of four species. Two of them, Dinofelis werdelini and Lokotunjailurus chimsamyaepreviously unknown.

The investigation also details that the Dinofelis It is distributed throughout the world and its fossils have been found in Africa, China, Europe and North America. The researchers hoped to identify a new species of Dinofelis on the Langebaanweg based on previous research. However, lokotunjailurus it had only been identified in Kenya and Chad prior to this analysis. This suggests that it was present throughout the continent between 5 and 7 million years ago (late Late Miocene and early Pliocene).

“Our phylogenetic analysis is the first to take into account all four species from the Langebaanweg. The known material of saber-toothed tigers in this region was relatively poor, and the importance of these cats has not been duly recognized”, commented the researcher from the Faculty of Geological Sciences of the UCM and lead author of the work, Alberto Valenciano.

To build a family tree, researchers have classified the physical traits of each saber-tooth species, such as the presence or absence of teeth, their structure, and the shape of the jaw and skull. With this information encoded in a matrix, and through state-of-the-art phylogenetic analyses, they determine the degree of kinship with other previously described fossil forms and other current felids.

The study has further indicated that the composition of the Langebaanweg felid assemblage, including saber-toothed tigers and felines such as Machairodontini, metalurini and felineshas reflected the rise in global temperatures and environmental changes of the Pliocene epoch.

Thus, the presence of certain Machairodontini (lokotunjailurus), which are larger in size and relatively more adapted to running, suggests that there were open grassland environments on the Langebaanweg. However, the presence of the metalaurini (Dinofelis) states that there were also more covered environments, such as forests.

The researchers note that finding both species suggests that the Langebaanweg contained a mix of forest and grassland 5.2 million years ago, but the high proportion of species of Machairodonti in comparison with other Eurasian and African fossil localities confirm that southern Africa was in transition to more open grassland-like areas during this period.

Another of the conclusions that stands out from the research is that the composition of saber teeth in this area is very similar to that found in Yuanmou, China. Indeed, the saber-toothed tiger longchuansmilus of Yuanmou could have a close evolutionary relationship with the African species of lokotunjailurus.

“This suggests that the environment of the two regions during the Mio-Pliocene was similar or that there was a possible migration route between Langebaanweg and Yuanmou,” explained Peking University paleontologist Qigao Jiangzuo.

“The two new sabertooths are just one example of the many previously unpublished Langebaanweg fossils housed at Iziko in the Cenozoic Collections,” concluded Romala Govender, curator and paleontologist at the Iziko Museum of South Africa.