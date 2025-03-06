China’s arduous efforts to reduce his energy dependence on the world are paying off. After hundreds of millions of dollars in investment, the oil companies of the ‘Asian giant’ are managing to find oil deposits with vast reserves that gradually allow China to produce more oil, just when their crude oil consumption seems to have touched the roof. Although the road is still long and expensive (China consumes more than 16 million raw barrels Every day and only produces 4.2 million), mathematics is clear: if Beijing produces more and more crude and its consumption is stagnant or even reduced (given the rapid electrification) a day will arrive in which China manages to be independent or self -sufficient in oil. Two new shale oil deposits (shale oil) found this week bringing Beijing to this goal that is framed within a broader plan that seeks the total independence of the country in the rest of the world.

China has taken a decisive step in its energy strategy with the discovery of two gigantic schist oil deposits in the east of the country. As announced by but, the largest Chinese oil refinery, These fields contain about 1.3 billion barrels of recoverable oil and represent a key advance in the exploitation of unconventional hydrocarbons.

The deposits, called Xinxing and Qintong, have been certified by The Ministry of Natural Resources of Chinawhich has confirmed its viability and high productive potential. “This discovery is a strategic movement to exploit and identify schist oil reserves in the Continental Rift basins of China“, the ministry declared in an official statement. With this finding, the Asian country reinforces its commitment to the Frackingan extraction technique that allows to release hydrocarbons trapped in rock formations, such as shale, by hydraulic fracturing.

Shale oil

The data published by Sinopec indicate that the xinxing field deposits are at depths of between 2,900 and 4,000 meters, while in Qintong they are between 3,430 and 4,560 meters under the surface. Despite the geological complexity, the tests carried out show promising results: “Both fields have registered a high production in individual wells with a long -term stable performance,” said the state company.

Schi -oil oil is considered one of the most difficult and expensive sources to extract, but China has intensified its efforts in this area to strengthen its energy safety. According to the National Energy Administration of China, the country produced 213 million tons of crude oil in 2024, of which 6 million corresponded to shale oil, which represents an interannual increase of more than 30%, but they remain very low quantities compared to the US, where more than 50% of production comes from Fracking.

Chinese technology advances

The discovery of these deposits not only confirms the enormous energy potential of China, but also introduces a new standard in the evaluation of hydrocarbon reserves. “This is the first time that industrial standards developed in China are used to estimate shale oil and continental shale systems,” Li Jingong, head of the Ministry Reserve Evaluation Team, explained. This involves a technical advance that will facilitate future explorations and will improve precision in the identification of new reserves.

In the context of its 15th five-year plan (2026-2030), Sinopec has set an ambitious objective: “We aspire to achieve an annual production of 2 million tons of shale oil by the end of the decade, with an increase in proven reserves of more than 100 million tons per year,” said the company. If achieved, this would mean a strong impulse to the industry of the Fracking In China, bringing it to the main world producers of unconventional oil.

A key moment for China

This announcement occurs at a key moment for the country’s energy sector. In recent years, China has depended largely on raw imports to supply its growing demand, but the rapid exploitation of conventional decline He has forced a more aggressive search from alternative sources. In response, the central government has urged state companies to intensify the exploration of difficult deposits, such as shale oil.

However, the production of this type of crude is limited compared to traditional extraction. Currently, shale oil represents only 1% of China’s total crude oil production, indicating that there is still a long way to go before it can become a key energy source. Even so, investment in hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling technology could accelerate the development of these resources.

From the global point of view, the rise of Fracking In China it could rewrite the world energy map. If the country manages to significantly increase its schist oil production, it could reduce its dependence on imports from the Middle East and Russia, altering balance in international oil markets. In addition, it could be consolidated as one of the three largest oil producers in the world, a club in which the United States and Canada currently stand out.

The challenge now is to overcome the technical and economic difficulties presented by the extraction of this type of oil. Hydraulic fracturing requires a lot of water and chemicalswhich generates concern about environmental impact and operational costs. In addition, the profitability of these deposits will depend on factors such as the stability of oil prices and the evolution of domestic demand, which is now stagnant and could soon begin to be reduced.

Despite these challenges, the discovery of Xinxing and Qintong marks a milestone in China’s energy history. With its unconventional reserves development strategy and government support, the country is consolidating its role as a power in the schist oil industry. “The success in these projects will demonstrate the long -term feasibility of fracking in China and establish a solid base for future explorations,” Sinopec concluded.

With this new bet, China not only seeks energy self -sufficiency, but also technological leadership in the exploitation of unconventional resources. The next few years will be crucial to see if the country manages to transform its potential into effective production and if these deposits become a cornerstone of their energy strategy.