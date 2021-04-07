A team of scientists from the University of Muenster (Germany) has discovered the positive effect of two drugs in the treatment of coronavirus that, in principle, had not been used until now. The work, which has already been published in the scientific journal British Journal of Pharmacology, has passed peer review, which shows high reliability.

The drugs in question would be the Itraconazole, commonly used to treat fungal infections; and Fluoxetine, intended for the treatment of depression. However, research by German scientists ensures that These drugs are also capable of blocking coronavirus infection and thus preventing the patient from developing serious symptoms derived from the disease.

The efficacy of both drugs in preventing the disease is not yet known. To try to find out, clinical trials are underway, although the study shows that in their simulations they have reduced the production of infected cells by 90%.

Combination with Remdesivir

So that the action of the drugs has the desired effect its combination with the antiviral Remdesivir is necessary, which in October became the first approved drug by the United States Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID-19.

However, the use of Remdesivir has been the subject of controversy among the different health authorities, since the World Health Organization (WHO) advised against its use as “there is no evidence that its administration improves survival or reduces the need for artificial ventilation.”

Therefore, the study by German scientists, led by Dr. Ursula Rescher, It may represent a new turnaround in the way of treating patients infected by SARS-CoV-2, which is in full swing of infections in much of Europe.

“Preventive vaccination and therapeutic drugs against the disease are necessary to combat pandemics”, Rescher assured.