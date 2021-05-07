From the outside it is a modern building in the center of Rome. However, in his basement he hides a real treasure: the remains of a residence from Roman times with sumptuous mosaics.

The mosaics dating from the beginning of the current era were discovered during archaeological excavations by the transformation into a residential building of the former headquarters of the National Labor Bank, bought by the French bank BNP Paribas. The idea was to make a parking lot in the basement.

The excavations began in 2014 and ended in 2018, a long and technologically complex job.

Image of the mosaics of the Roman villa on one of the basement walls. Photo: AFP

In the lobby of the building, built in the 1950s and located at the foot of Mount Aventine, one of the seven hills of the Italian capital, a neighbor loaded with bags from the market holds the door.

After descending a flight of stairs you will find an ordinary gray metal door that leads to one of the underground wonders of Rome.

“We are inside a sort of ‘archaeological chest’, an architectural structure that has two functions: protect the mosaics and allow the public access to them” where they were discovered, explained to AFP Roberto Narducci, archaeologist of the direction of cultural property of Rome.

In front of the mosaic, with a delicate vine full of small clusters that run on a white background, the archaeologist explains the exceptional nature of the place, which opened its doors to the public for the first time this Friday.

Image of mosaics from the Roman villa on the basement floor of the building. Photo: AFP

“Here we are inside a private building (…) exactly where the creation of eight garages had been planned,” he says with amusement.

The parking lots disappeared. An agreement was reached with the property, the BNP Paribas bank, which financed the work, to create a multimedia space, which, thanks to a play of lights and a soundtrack with birdsong, offers an archaeological visit to the Roman “domus”.

The walls are decorated with brightly colored paintings reminiscent of those in Pompeian villas and the missing fragments of the mosaics were miraculously reconstructed.

With this kind of time machine, a leap of more than two thousand years is taken back, to the moment when the inhabitants of that sumptuous Roman residence walked on the mosaics.

Image of the building under which the remains of the Roman villa were found. Photo: AFP

Undoubtedly the decision not to transfer everything to a museum has given that “archaeological chest” a magical touch.

“We had the opportunity to study several layers of overlapping mosaics over the centuries, six in all. From a scientific point of view, that happens very rarely,” Narducci emphasizes.

Thanks to the study of the whole area, of more than 2000 m2, the archaeologists could also “unearth various treasures dating back to the 8th century BC., in particular the remains of a military construction, perhaps a guard tower, “the foundations of which are still visible.

And the co-owners of the building, how did they react to such a discovery under their feet?

Image of the remains of the Roman villa in the basement of the residential building in Rome. Photo: AFP

For Narducci, they are “proud” to live in that place and agreed with the cultural property authorities to open it to the public with guide limited to the first and third Friday of the month.

“It is true that we are inside a residential building with apartments, but also we are in an archaeological site, whose objects belong to the State “, summarized the archaeologist.

