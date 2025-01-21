A group of Australian archaeologists, together with members of the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Aboriginal community, in Sunbury(Australia) have found the meaning of a group of mysterious earth rings (or rock) 1,400 years old that were found in the fields adjacent to this suburb of Melbourne.

In a study published this week and which the magazine has echoed Live Scienceit becomes clear that these formations are not natural phenomena, but were created by humans, specifically by native speakers. woi-wurrung.

To reach this conclusion, archaeologists have brought together all the knowledge documented during a study led by the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung, thus giving cultural context to the ringand collected it in a archaeological analysis of 166 artifacts of stone excavated in the ring in 1979 to investigate the past activities of the Woi-Wurrung speaking peoples at this site.

“Our study expands the understanding the richness and diversity of the archaeological record of Australia, created during more than 65,000 years of continuous occupation by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples,” the archaeologists say. Thus, they have determined that these rings were created hundreds or thousands of years ago, digging and piling up dirt in a large circle (or circles) of up to one hundreds of meters in diameter. Specifically, in eastern Australia the formations are believed to represent secret and sacred places of initiation and ceremony for different Aboriginal groups.

Furthermore, recent works have investigated the relationship between the orientation of rings, astronomy and the timing of initiation ceremonies in New South Wales (Fuller et al. Citation 2013).

According to the experts who signed the work, European colonization and urban development led to the destruction of many of these rings, and it is estimated that, of the more than 400 that existed in New South Wales and Queensland, only about 100 still standing currently. In Victoria specifically, smaller numbers have been documented, including five in Sunbury.





The excavation

For their part, the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung people are responsible for guarding a large area of ​​south-central Victoria. This area includes much of metropolitan Melbourne and its surrounding areas. For them, the rings and the landscape of the area have immense cultural significance, as they reflect a deep history of occupation, colonization, resistance, adaptationself-determination and resilience.

In 2022, Aboriginal people led a new archaeological excavation of one of the rings, known as Sunbury Ring G., and determined that it represents a place to which ancestors traveled and where they met (liwik), and it is likely that it was a place of ceremonies. Until then, only archaeologist David Frankel excavated Sunbury Ring G in 1979.





During this, the aborigines dated the ring deposits to estimate when were they createdalso put together tools found there like a puzzle to study the residue and wear patterns on their surfaces and edges. This has provided clues about how they were made and used.

With this, archaeologists have been able to shed light on the historic place, where the speaking peoples woi-wurrung they built the ring at some point between 590 and 1400 years ago. According to their study, they spent time in the area clearing dirt and plants, scraping soil and rocks to create the ring mound, where they layered rocks to create stone arrangements. They also lit bonfires, made stone tools, and moved objects around the ring.