A team from the Institute of Molecular and Cellular Biology of Plant (IBMCP), a mixed center of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV), has developed a study that determines the key role of the BD protein in The correct growth of plants, due to its effect on a process that organizes the genetic material within the cells. In addition, the team has used artificial intelligence to verify that the structure of this protein has been preserved throughout evolution.

The research, published in the prestigious Scientific Journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), points out that the function of these proteins would be similar in other species, playing an important role in the regulation of cellular function whose failures are associated with diseases Like cancer.

All living beings on earth have a common origin. This makes certain structures repeat in many organisms, from plants to animals. This occurs with the way in which living beings organize their genetic material: how DNA is organized within the cell core. This function is performed by chromatin, a mixture of DNA and proteins that allows to compact genetic material and regulate access to the information it contains. Its structure can change to activate or deactivate genes according to the needs of the cell.

Chromatin works through specialized proteins called “chromatin remodeling complexes, which use energy to slide, modify or remove other proteins, facilitating or blocking access to DNA. In this field, the study by Javier Gallego Bartolomé’s team, a scientist at the IBMCP, analyzed the molecular function of the protein called BDH (from the English BCL-Domain Homolog) within one of these chromatin remodelers, the complex called SWI/SNF (from the English Switch/Sucrose Non-Fermentable), in the development of the floors.









«This mechanism has been preserved throughout evolution and plays a key role in the regulation of genes. Alterations in these complexes are associated with diseases such as mammalian cancer or development problems in plants, ”reveals Galician. Thus, his team observed that a malfunction of this system causes multiple defects in the development of plants. According to their experiments, these defects were due to the instability of the SWI/SNF complex caused by the absence of the BDH protein.

Revolution by Ia

In previous works, the IBMCP team had demonstrated similarities between the BDH protein of plants with other animal proteins, such as BCL7 protein in mammals. Now, they have also been able to establish a correlation with a yeast protein called RTT102, checking in mutant plants that both fulfill a similar function for the proper functioning of the chromatin. For this, the use of artificial intelligence was decisive: “What allowed us to discover the evolutionary conservation of the BDH function was the use of Alphafold, a tool for the prediction of protein structures based on artificial intelligence developed by Google Deepmind,” he clarifies The CSIC researcher.

Alphafold is revolutionizing the study of protein structures and its interaction with other molecules such as DNA or RNA, since it allows predicting the structure of a protein in minutes, which greatly facilitates experimental design. These predictions require experimental validation, which has been carried out following classical techniques (gene expression, phenotypic analysis and mass spectrometry, among others).

Biotechnological applications

These findings could have medium -term relevance, according to the research team. «In mammals, the dysfunctions of the SWI/SNF complex are associated with cancer, while in plants this complex is key to development. In this context, the discoveries of this study could serve as a basis for developing biotechnological applications aimed at addressing these problems, ”concludes Gallego.