This week a lot of news has been released around Princess Peach: Showtime! the next exclusive Nintendo which promises to be an experience that will be quite worthwhile, especially due to the fact that the princess's prominence returns after the attempt that was made in D.S. 18 years ago. And now with the release of the free playable demo on the eShop of switchdata miners have found interesting information regarding the creation of this title.

From what they have found in the data of this short test, the user of Twitter called @LuigiBlood reported that the person behind the development of the game is none other than some old friends of Nintendo in the industry, we are talking about the company Good-Feel. Those who since the Wii era have become quite famous in the industry, since they have already made video games of Kirby, Wario and even Yoshiwhich mostly attract a lot of attention due to the art style implemented in them.

Princess Peach Showtime's codename is PJ037. You prove that it is actually made by Good-Feel. (All their other games have codenames like this.) — Yakumono (@LuigiBlood) March 7, 2024

Here more details of Good-Feel:

Good-Feel Co., Ltd. is a Japanese video game development company founded in 2005. The company is headquartered in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. Good-Feel is primarily known for creating games with a focus on visual design and unique gameplay.