Cape Canavera., Astronomers discovered the closest known black hole to Earth, just 1,600 light-years away.

Scientists reported on Friday that this black hole is 10 times larger than the Sun, and three times closer than the one that was considered the closest.

It was identified by observing the motion of its companion star, which orbits the hole at about the same distance as Earth orbits the Sun.

The black hole was initially identified by the probe Gaia from the European Space Agency, said Karim El-Badry of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics.

El-Badry and his team followed up through the International Gemini Observatory in Hawaii to confirm their findings, which were published in the journal Monthly Notices, of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Researchers aren’t sure how the system formed in the Milky Way. Called Gaia BH1, it is located in the constellation Ophiuchus, the serpent bearer.