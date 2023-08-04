Elden Ring It’s already a huge game, and while we don’t know exactly how big its next game expansion will be, DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree, we can assume that it will follow the same robust steps. This news can only be positive for the players. Since the release of Elden Ring back in February of last year, fans have pushed the game to its limits, from countless high-speed speedruns to beating the final boss using a dance mat, of all things (that really puts the rest of us who struggled to defeat him using normal control).

He DLC Shadow of the Erdtree was announced back in February, and while FromSoftware has yet to reveal any details about it (aside from the impressive official art), fans are speculating that it could focus on Malenia’s older brother, Miquella. Does that mean we could have another fight with Malenia in the future? Honestly, I’m scared to even look at it.

However, as reported by Game Rant, it seems that FromSoftware may have even more plans for Elden Ring beyond the Shadow of the DLC erdtree, which is a tempting idea. In a new quarterly report from Kadokawa (FromSoftware’s parent company), it was mentioned:

“Several measures are currently being implemented to Elden Ringincluding the development of important DLC, to maximize its value over time.”

Even if Shadow of the Erdtree it’s the only one “DLC important” that is currently in the works, it seems that it is not the only thing that is happening in the game, since it is only a part of the “various measures” that they are taking. Who knows what exactly they are referring to? Maybe we can look forward to some free content updates in the future?

We currently do not know when the DLC Shadow of the Erdtreeso we will have to be attentive to the next news.

Via: Gaming Bible

Editor’s note: Hold on gang, I’m not done with the normal game yet! Excellent news for those who are obsessed with the title and who do not want to let go.