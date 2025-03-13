What seemed to be another picture on the wall of the living room near the Gala de Tours town turned out to be an original work by Eugène Delacroix (1798-1863). The finding occurred during an inventory made by the bad auctioneer of Lussac, who was immediately captivated by the piece.

«The owners were not sure of their authenticity, but when I saw it, their Magnetism caught me immediately. It was a very exciting moment, ”said Lussac to AFP. The paint, an oil on canvas of 61 x 50 cm, represents seven lions in peaceful positions, with a pallet of ocher and deep brown. His fluid brushstroke, almost like a drawing, reflects the unmistakable style of the Master of Romanticism.

This Delacroix study is exceptional ahallazgo, since the artist used to make his sketches in charcoal instead of oil. According to the expert, It was not known So far no other similar piece of authorship.

The painting, entitled ‘Study of Lions’, had not been exposed since 1864 and will now be auctioned on March 28 at the Drug Auction House, in Paris. Its value is estimated between 200,000 and 300,000 eurosalthough the final price will depend on the interest of collectors.









“It is a practically unknown work, so its market price will be an event,” concluded from Lussac.