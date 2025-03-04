The earth trembles, tectonic plates move and accumulated energy is released in the form of earthquakes. This is what psychology has taught us. However, an earthquake has turned out to be something much more complex, a highly destructive phenomenon and in the … that influence factors that so far no one had suspected.

Despite all efforts, the truth is that predicting when and where an earthquake will happen is still a monumental challenge for scientists. Recall, for example, the devastating earthquake of Tōhoku in 2011, of magnitude 9.0, which not only caused a catastrophic tsunami, the Fukushima nuclear disaster and altered the terrestrial rotation, but also the lives of more than 18,000 people were also claimed. Or the even more tragic Tsunami of 2004 in the Indian, caused by a powerful underwater earthquake and that segated the lives of more than 275,000 people in Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India and Thailand. Or, just a year earlier, in 2003, BAM’s devastating tremor, in southern Iran, which almost completely destroyed the city and caused more than 45,000 fatalities. The question, therefore, is the following: can we do anything else to avoid similar tragedies?

The answer is yes. And a good example of this is that, in recent years, scientists have been exploring a surprising idea: could the sun and the moon have something to do with earthquakes? Some studies had already pointed out that the tide forces of both bodies and the electromagnetic effects of the sun could be related to the seismic activity when interacting with the cortex, the nucleus and the mantle of the earth. And now, a new research published in the magazine ‘Chaos’, carried out by scientists from the University of Tsukuba and the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology of Japan, suggests that the terrestrial climate, influenced by solar heat, could play a crucial role.

The solar ‘connection’

The study is based on a previous investigation of the same authors, published in 2022, which has already found a connection between solar activity, especially the number of solar spots, and the seismic systems of the Earth. «The solar heat – explains Matheus Henrique Junqueira Saldanha, principal author of the study – promotes changes in atmospheric temperature, which in turn can affect the properties of the rocks and the movement of groundwater. These fluctuations can make the rocks more fragile and prone to fracture, and changes in rain and thaw can alter the pressure in the limits of tectonic plates. Although these factors may not be the main triggers of earthquakes, they could be playing a role that helps us predict seismic activity ».

Imagine a rock subject to constant changes in temperature and pressure. The solar heat can expand it, while the cold tends to get it. Over time, this repeated thermal tension can weaken the rock, making it more prone to fractures. Similarly, groundwater, which acts as a lubricant in geological failures, can exert over the rocks different degrees of pressure due to changes in the rainfall pattern or the melting, affecting the stability of the tectonic plates.

Better predictions

To reach these conclusions, the researchers used mathematical and computational methods to analyze earthquake data along with solar activity records and earthly surface temperatures. One of the most interesting findings was that, including this temperature data in its model, the precision of predictions improved, especially for superficial earthquakes. “Which makes sense, since heat and water mainly affect the upper layers of the earth’s crust,” says Junqueira Saldanha.

In other words, solar heat seems to have a more direct impact on earthquakes that occur near the surface, where temperature variations are more pronounced. This does not mean that deep earthquakes are not affected, but the effect is probably more subtle and complex.

The study, then, suggests that the transfer of solar heat to the surface of the earth does affect the seismic activity, even if it is minimal. And most importantly, it indicates that incorporating solar activity predictions, with detailed land temperature models, could help improve earthquake predictions. “It is an exciting direction,” says Junqueira Saldanha, “and we hope that our study will throw light on the general landscape of what the earthquakes triggers.”

The moon, too

It is important to remember that the sun is not the only external factor that could influence earthquakes. Previous studies have also explored the role of lunar (and solar) tide forces, which can generate small deformations in the earth’s crust. Some scientists believe that these deformations, although small, could be enough to trigger earthquakes in failures that are already close to the breakdown.

In addition, the possible influence of the Earth’s magnetic field and the variations of the solar activity in the ionosphere, the upper layer of the atmosphere, which could affect the electrical conductivity of the rocks in the earth’s crust, altering their behavior and increasing the probability of earthquakes.

Despite the advances in the understanding of the factors that influence earthquakes, predict them precisely remains a challenge. Earthquakes are complex events that depend on a multitude of factors, both internal and external. And each new study brings us a little more to the goal of being able to anticipate them and save lives.