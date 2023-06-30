Madrid. New research found that octopus sleep is remarkably similar to that of humans, transitioning between two phases, one quiet and one active, similar to the REM stage of mammals, as published in the journal Nature.

Researchers at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) in Japan, in collaboration with the University of Washington, in the United States, closely examined the brain activity and skin pattern of octopuses. (Octopus laqueus) during this active period of sleep and found that they closely resemble the neural activity and skin pattern seen when awake.

In mammals, wakefulness-like activity also occurs during rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, the phase in which most dreams occur.

The study highlights the striking similarities between the sleep behavior of octopuses and that of humans, as well as providing fascinating insights into the origin and function of sleep.

“All animals seem to show some form of sleep, even simple ones like jellyfish and fruit flies. However, for a long time only vertebrates were known to cycle between two different phases,” explains Sam Reiter, lead author of the study and director of OIST’s Computational Neuroethology Unit.

“The fact that two-stage sleep has evolved independently in distantly related creatures such as octopuses, which have large but completely different brain structures from those of vertebrates, suggests that having an active, wake-like stage , may be a general feature of complex cognition,” says Leenoy Meshulam, a statistical physicist at the University of Washington, who helped design the research during her three-month stay at OIST as a guest of the Theoretical Sciences Visiting Program.

verification process

To begin with, the scientists checked whether the octopuses were actually asleep during this active period. They studied how they responded to physical stimuli and found that both in the quiet and active phases of sleep, they needed a stronger stimulus before reacting, compared to when they were awake.

The team also found that if these mollusks were prevented from sleeping or interrupted during the active phase, they would enter this stage earlier and more often.

“This compensatory behavior confirms that the active phase of sleep is essential for octopuses to function properly,” says Aditi Pophale, co-author of the study and a PhD student at OIST.

The researchers also delved into the brain activity of these animals when they were awake and asleep. During quiet sleep, the scientists observed characteristic brain waves that closely resemble certain patterns seen during non-REM sleep in mammalian brains, called sleep spindles.

dream consolidation

Although the exact function of these waves is unclear even in humans, scientists believe they help cement memories. Using a state-of-the-art microscope built by study co-author Tomoyuki Mano, the researchers determined that these sleep spindle-like waves are produced in regions of the octopus brain involved in learning and memory, suggesting they may have a function similar to that of people.

About once an hour, the octopuses entered an active sleep phase that lasted about a minute. During this phase, the brain activity of the octopuses was very similar to what they had when they were awake, just like REM in humans.

The research group also captured and analyzed the changing skin patterns of awake and sleeping octopuses in ultra-high 8K resolution.

“By shooting at such high resolution, we can see how each pigment cell behaves to create an overall skin pattern,” Meshulam said. This could help us create simple models of these patterns to understand the general principles of sleep-wake behavior.”

pigmented cells

When awake, octopuses control thousands of tiny pigment cells in their skin, creating a wide range of different skin patterns, which they use to camouflage themselves in different environments and in social or threat displays, such as warning predators and communicating with each other. During active sleep, the scientists observed that they were cyclically changed by these same patterns.

According to the researchers, the similarities between the states of active sleep and wakefulness could be explained by several reasons. One theory is that octopuses may be practicing their skin patterns to enhance their waking camouflage behavior, or simply maintaining pigment cells.

Another idea is that they might be reliving and learning from their waking experiences, such as hunting or hiding from a predator, and reactivating the skin model associated with each experience. In other words, they could be doing something similar to dreaming.

“While humans can only verbally report the type of dreams they have had while awake, the skin pattern of octopuses acts as a visual readout of their sleeping brain activity,” says Professor Reiter.

“At present we do not know which, if any, of these explanations might be correct. We are very interested in further research ”, he concludes.