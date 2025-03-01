A team of archaeologists has discovered in Denmark the remains of an ancient circle that could be linked to Stonehenge, in England. The finding took place in the town of Aars, in the Northern Jutland region, and consists of A circumference that would have been formed by at least 45 wooden posts, with a diameter of about 30 meters. It is estimated that the structure was erected between 2,600 and 1,600 ac

The discovery occurred in January during an excavation at the site, becoming the second “Woodhenge“Identified in the area. The research team considers that the finding provides new evidence on the interconnection of ritual beliefs and practices between different regions of Europe in ancient times.

Sidsel Wåhlin, conservative of the Merchimmerlands Museum, found the posts of the posts along with the chief of excavation, Andreas Bo Nielsen. “It’s an extraordinary finding“Nielsen said, according to The Guardian. In the beginning he believed that it was a simple row of posts, but then recognized the circular disposition: “I thought ‘my God, a wooden circle, there is no other explanation.”

The structure analysis suggests that it had a ritual purpose linked to religious and agricultural beliefs. In Great Britain and Ireland there are multiple examples of “henges“, Circular Earth enclosures with stones or wooden posts, built between 3,000 and 2,000 ac Stonehenge and the nearby Woodhenge are two of the most representative examples.

The research team has indicated similarities between the Danish circle and the British monuments. Wåhlin explains that these places were ritual centers connected to the cult of the sun and agricultural practices of the time. “To decide to make such a specific monument you have to understand what it means and how to plan it,” says Wåhlin.

One of the most prominent aspects is the alignment of the Danish monument, which seems to share a similar axis with Stonehenge and Woodhenge in England. “It shows us that They share the same large -scale world visions about how to be farmers, How society connects with the supernatural, “adds the conservative of the Merchimmerlands Museum.

Thus, the researcher suggests that, If a prehistoric British had visited the site, he would have recognized the function of the place. “To build monuments at this scale you have to understand why and how. If a British of the time had come to the site he would have known what is done there.”

Archaeologists now expect the results of the analysis of the wood samples extracted from the place, although It is believed that the posts were oak. The team also plans to perform genetic tests in order to determine possible DNA connections between the population that built the structure and communities of other regions of Europe, including the British islands.