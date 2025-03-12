Saturn’s first moon was discovered in 1655 by astronomer Christiaan Huygens. Almost four centuries later, scientists continue to discover satellites for tens. A recent report has added 128 new moons to the gaseous giant with rings, adding a total of 274 bodies trapped by its gravitational force, almost three times more than those that Jupiter has (95).

The 128 moons were found by a team of astronomers from Universities in Taiwan, Canada, the United States and France, with the help of the CFHT telescope (Canada-France-Hawaii), in an observatory located at the top of a mountain in the Pacific Ocean. He took four years of joint observations and data review. First they confirmed 62 moons and subsequently determined the nature of the other half. The news was made public when the International Astronomical Union (UAI) Finally he recognized the new satellite package.

Why does the moon have no rings? Satellites such as the moon that revolve on planets such as Earth can sustain rings systems by millennia. However, there are no records of them.

They are not satellites as colorful as Titan, Rea, Jápeto or Encela. According to a statement from the University of British Columbia, these moons that remained hidden are potato rocks of a few kilometers in diameter. They are probably remains of other larger moons that have collided with each other in the dynamic Saturn system during the last 100 million years.

Irregular moons do not even have names inspired by Greek or Roman mythology. The astronomical union has granted them nomenclatures similar to those of asteroids, with a series of numbers and letters to distinguish them from each other. Due to their composition and size, it was impossible to locate them with telescopes from past generations.

What is a moon, after all?

The concept of “moon” often entails confusion among astronomy enthusiasts. Formally, the term is assigned to a natural body that orbits a planet or an object of considerable size. Due to the generality of the concept, there are moons as large as the planet Mercury (it is the case of Ganymedes, Jupiter’s natural satellite), with unique properties (such as Encell and its internal ocean) or so small that they are invisible and insignificant for their own planet. There are even asteroids with moons. In addition, there are quasilunas, objects that accompany a planet during their transit in the solar system and that are not necessarily linked to their gravitational pull.

As a general rule, the larger a planet, the more natural satellites it has. The phenomenon is explained because the planets with more mass have greater gravitational force and catch more space objects. They also have large moons because it is likely that part of the matter that formed them as giant planets has given, at the same time a smaller body next to it.

Jupiter has a total of 95 moons, of which only eight are regular (that is, the closest to the planet). Of the 274 bodies that orbit Saturn, nine capture all the attention. Uranus, another gas giant, has 28 bodies, while Neptune, the frozen planet, maintains 16 moons. Mars has two, the earth one and, finally, Mercury and Venus lack moons.