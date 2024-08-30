It is mentioned that in the game one of the trophies suggests the possibility of a future sequel. The description of the platinum of the platformer game Team Asobi says: “You have earned all the trophies. Well done and see you in Astro’s next adventure!”, which has sparked speculation about this next part that people are already waiting for without having tried the one that will be released soon.

What is very striking is that in the technical demo of the PS5 An identical message was displayed, which may just be a nod to those who accomplished such a feat in the previous adventure. The repetition of this message has led many to believe that a sequel to “Astro Bot” could be in development, which has further increased the anticipation surrounding the game’s upcoming release.

It is worth mentioning that recently we spoke with a great exponent of Team Asobiwhich stated that there are no plans to bring this game to the platform PSVR2as the design would have to be completely changed to achieve such a task. However, his statements imply that as with many other PS5 games, there is the possibility of seeing a port for PC in the next few months, which makes sense and could happen.

