When it comes to kids, it seems that video games just don’t want to harm toddlers. This is the case with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Sagawhere it has been discovered that the younglings, as they are known in this universe, they don’t take damage, so this makes for some pretty cool combos.

Shortly after its release, the user known as RedOrbFragment discovered that it is impossible to harm children in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Rather than drop this matter and get on with the story, it was discovered that this invulnerability allows you to create a series of combos with which it is possible to stay in the air for several additional secondssomething that could be used for speedrun tactics.

So children. at least this child, don’t take friendly fire damage, so i found my test dummy. Also side note, you can use children to cross large pits and void space. im calling this child flight @ddx_exe pic.twitter.com/rkTzSQDNr9 — Red Orb (@RedOrbFragment) April 6, 2022

If you hit the younglings with lightsabers, you will eventually go into an air combo and allow you to slide over empty spaces that would cause the player to fall to their death. This has not only given the speedrun community several ideas, but some users have pointed out that this title has a quite impressive combo systemone that is not fully exploited.

The gameplay of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga presents a series of novelties related to the past of the series. However, the game continues to present us with the same challenges, so these types of actions are relegated to secrets and broken tactics like the ones we have seen in recent days.

Via: RedOrbFragment