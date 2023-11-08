Today a new update has arrived for the consoles of PlayStation 5, which until now has been reported as a slight improvement that will help the performance of certain applications and the general menu presented in the interface. However, there are users who have gone one step further, and discovered that a light element has been added when restarting or turning off the device.

From what some users have captured, when turning off the console you can see a different animation in which the bars on the sides turn on and off, which adapts a little more to what we are going to see when the Slim version is launched on the market. Something that has very little difference compared to before the update arrived, but that a few will be able to grasp at first glance.

Check the video:

This may arrive before the new console sonysince these models will arrive in November, just for people to invest money during the dates of the Black Friday. Added to this is that large games will receive a discount such as God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Spider-Man 2, among others that people will be able to buy from the first moment. And of course, let’s not forget that also the PSP will come even.

Remember that the PS5 Slim goes on sale on November 10, at least in the United States.

Editor’s note: The truth is that it is sad that there has not been a major change that finally allows us to put personalized themes like two generations ago. But hey, it seems that they have gone down a more conservative path in the interfaces.