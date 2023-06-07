The Civil Guard has found skeletal remains in a well on an agricultural farm in Manzanares (Ciudad Real) where Jesús González Borrajo, a 55-year-old businessman who disappeared in 2019, has been sought for a week. According to the Civil Guard, the agents have located skeletal remains in a test pit on an agricultural farm in the municipality of Manzanares, “unidentified for the moment.”

The agents began the search early last Wednesday as a continuation of the discovery last March of a corpse inside a well. In this second case, it was the businessman Juan Miguel Isla, 58 years old and disappeared on July 21, 2022.

Three months ago, two people allegedly involved in the crime were arrested, both residents of the area, Antonio Caba and Gaspar Rivera, who went to prison for these events. Both were present at the search.

The confession of the second of the detainees has led to a new inspection by agents of the Central Operating Unit (UCO) and the Ciudad Real Command, under the direction of the Manzanares Investigating Court number 2.

Jesús María González Borrajo was last seen in said municipality on June 19, 2019, after allegedly having carried out a commercial transaction for the sale of a car in which Antonio Caba allegedly mediated, according to sources of the investigation.



Antonio Caba is in prison accused of killing another businessman, Juan Miguel Isla, last summer, allegedly with the intention of keeping 50,000 euros from the sale of a farm. In March, the Civil Guard recovered the body in a well and also arrested another neighbor who ended up confessing his participation in the crime.