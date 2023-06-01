On May 30, 2023, Scarlet & Violet finally received integration with storage service Pokemon Home. It was originally scheduled to release on May 24, but The Pokemon Company withdrew its announcement and pushed the release back.

After a maintenance period, Scarlet & Violet was able to transfer Pokemon from other titles to the Generation IX game. Examples of Pokemon transferable are Calyrex, Tornadus, and Mew, to name a few.

Given the Scarlet & Violet now you can include these Pokemon Transfer exclusives, Trainers have discovered new auction items as well. A Reddit user posted on the subreddit of Scarlet & Violet about his interesting discovery. The OP included a screenshot of the Porto Marinada auction area, where they found a Luminous Sphere for sale. A Luminous Sphere allows Palkia to transform between her normal form and her Origin form into Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

“Has anyone seen the evolution items for Kleavor and Ursaluna at the auctions?” Calwings asked. “I’m just wondering if it’s possible to evolve those two into S/V without needing to transfer back to PLA.”

Another player revealed that you can transfer the Pokemon a Scarlet & Violetbut Scyther and Ursaring cannot be evolved into their Hisuian forms.

“Do you need to transfer the Monsters to scarlet and violet to make objects appear or just send things to home activate sales? Yourigath asked. “I’m tired of sending my legendaries to a game, buying the items, and sending them back to home“.

On the other hand, some players of Scarlet & Violet have a hard time buying something at auctions. “He sold me the Adamant Orb, some plates and then…stopped for some reason,” Poyo123s wrote.

Via: deserted